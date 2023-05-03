California Milk Advisory Board 2023 Executive Committee Officers

TRACY, Calif. – Newly elected 2023 officers of the California Milk Advisory Board Executive Committee are (top row, left to right): Member-at-Large Maureen Lemos of Waterford, Member-at-Large Susan Bianchi of Petaluma, (bottom row, left to right): Member-at-Large Arlene Vander Eyk of Tulare, Chairman Tony Louters of Merced, Vice Chairman Renae De Jager of Chowchilla, and Secretary John VanderPoel of Wasco. (Not Pictured-Treasurer Andre Brazil of Visalia.)
