Cascades Brings Innovation to the Egg Market with a New Packaging Solution

Kingsey Falls, Québec – Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) announces the launch of an innovative and complete packaging solution that is reinventing the egg landscape: Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision.

Both attractive and sturdy, this eco-designed packaging offers robust protection while opening impactful visual possibilities. Its sleeve openings and high-quality printing area break the mould of the traditional format. The packaging’s innovative, highly resistant design is the result of research and development geared to the needs of processors, retailers and consumers alike. Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision enhances egg visibility and protection, reinforces brand presence on shelves and optimizes packaging operations.

Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision is also a comprehensive solution for egg processors: Cascades provides the equipment, packaging and technical expertise to automate its customers’ end-of-line operations. This gives them a complete, customized and proven solution for optimizing their efficiency.

“Our team is committed to supporting customers in finding solutions for all their packaging needs, from farm to factory to store to home. This innovation challenge aimed to develop a solution that was sustainable, attractive, efficient, and comprehensive. We are proud to have achieved this thanks to the hard work and expertise of our multidisciplinary team. We are confident that this solution will enable us to accelerate our growth in the specialized egg industry,” said Jérôme Porlier, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Specialty Products Group.

This food packaging consists of a moulded pulp base and a sleeve made from coated recycled board. The product’s durability for shelf stocking, transport and use has been rigorously tested. Eggs are better protected, as tests show that Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision triples the packaging’s rigidity and doubles its stacking strength.[1] Furthermore, the solution is sustainable, featuring eco- designed packaging made from 100% recycled fibres, and is pre-qualified as widely recyclable by How2Recycle®.

Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision is currently available in a 12-egg format. Click here for product details: www.cascades.com/en/products-services/packaging/food-packaging/egg-packaging/envision

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs 10,000 talents across a network close to 70 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades’ shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

[1] Compared to a 12-egg carton with a label. Studies conducted by Cascades Research and Development Centre, 2023–2024.