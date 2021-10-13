Checkoff Unveils Undeniably Dairy Campaign Evolution to Reach Gen Z

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The dairy checkoff is launching a new wave of the Undeniably Dairy campaign to create deeper connections between Gen Z and dairy and give them new reasons to choose it over other products.

“Reset Yourself with Dairy” is a youth-centric evolution of the checkoff’s consumer campaign and will use a variety of media channels and marketing strategies, including gaming, social media influencers and digital content, to engage with Gen Z to grow sales and trust of dairy. The effort launches Oct. 13.

“This is a visible example of the checkoff’s laser focus on reaching consumers who can have the biggest return on investment for dairy farmers and importers,” said Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) Chief Operating Officer Beth Engelmann. “This campaign reflects the integration of science, partnerships and innovation to secure the next generation of dairy consumers and ensure impact for decades.”

Anne Warden, DMI’s executive vice president of strategic integration, added: “We’ve been pivoting our marketing and communications activations to not only create relevancy with younger audiences, but to also show up in the right places. To compete in today’s environment, we will create big, disruptive moments that reassert dairy’s place in young people’s lives in a way that is in the social media and entertainment spaces they love and speaks their language.”

The strategy centers on four aspects of dairy’s wellness benefits that checkoff-led consumer research found resonates and drives purchase decisions with Gen Z (ages 10 to 24). These territories are immunity, calm, energy and digestive health and can meet this generation’s changing perceptions and behaviors for what they believe foods and beverages should deliver.

Dairy’s role in offering these wellness benefits will be featured on a variety of media channels. A broad approach is critical as Gen Z tends to jump from one channel to the next instead of consistently remaining in one place.

Dairy content will appear on Spotify, where Gen Z heads for music and podcasts, as well as across YouTube and Google video searches and via television streaming providers including Hulu, Roku and Vevo.

There will be continued outreach to the gaming community where the checkoff will work with Twitch, which has about 15 million users daily. The content will be available on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat and the checkoff will work with social media influencers, who Gen Z finds to be authentic. The effort also includes a partnership with Kroger Digital and Instacart for content to appear in their retail apps and mobile sites.

In addition to these virtual strategies, the campaign will have activations on about 400 college campuses, including on TV screens in recreation centers and cafeterias.

“‘Reset Yourself with Dairy’ will show Gen Z all that dairy can offer and that they can feel good about their choice,” said DMI Chair Marilyn Hershey, a Pennsylvania dairy farmer. “It’ll remind them that real milk makes them feel better and offers wellness benefits that can help get them through their day.”

DMI and the 16 state and regional checkoff organizations have begun a push surrounding the feeling of calm people can experience from consuming dairy. Calm has universal Gen Z appeal, especially for students returning to school or young professionals back at the office. Content, including humorous videos that relate to Gen Z’s hectic lives, has been unveiled with the hope of making them seek a reset moment with dairy.

