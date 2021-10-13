Chocolate and Candy Companies Fuel the American Economy

WASHINGTON – The National Confectioners Association released a new report outlining the important and essential role confectionery manufacturing plays in the U.S. economy.

Makers of chocolate, candy, gum and mints support nearly 700,000 good-paying American jobs, with about 58,000 jobs created in confectionery manufacturing alone. For every job created in confectionery manufacturing, another 11 are supported in related industries, which is a strong multiplier effect of 1:11.

“America’s chocolate and candy companies are essential to the American workforce. They are powerful drivers of the economy, and they are moment-makers during the Halloween season and at special times throughout the entire year,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. “The Power of Sweet is palpable as the people who make our favorite treats have helped keep us connected even when we couldn’t be together over these past 18 months.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, America’s chocolate and candy companies have continued to operate safely, providing and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in the communities they serve. In fact, nearly 640,000 jobs are supported by confectionery companies in related industries, including agriculture, retail, transportation and more. The industry generates $37 billion in retail sales each year and is essential to cities and towns across the country, operating more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities in all 50 states.

To learn more about the economic impact of the confectionery industry, visit PowerOfSweet.com. John Dunham & Associates, an economic research firm, conducted this report on behalf of the National Confectioners Association.

