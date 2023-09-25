Coming Soon: New & Nostalgic Nestlé Sensations Flavored Milks

Get ready to start your day with splash of nostalgia thanks to these new flavors from NESTLÉ Sensations:

All-new NESTLÉ® Sensations Frosted Flakes® Cereal Flavored Milk and NESTLÉ® Sensations Eggo® Maple Waffle Flavored Milk are the breakfast x beverage collabs you didn’t know you needed. This team-up with two iconic Kellogg brands is here to help fans rediscover the joys of their favorite childhood breakfasts in a whole new (and deliciously drinkable) way.

The drop starts hitting shelves at retailers nationwide as early as November.

“Breakfast is synonymous with cereal and waffles, and fans will be able to shake up their morning routine with a drinkable way to enjoy the taste of both,” said Meaghan Sparkman, Nestlé USA General Manager and Marketing Director for the Ready-to-Drink Business Unit. “Inspired by two Kellogg classics, new Nestlé Sensations Frosted Flakes Cereal and Sensations Eggo Maple Waffle combines the magic of childhood meals with the delicious flavor of our iconic milk beverages, delivering a delightful taste to our fans nationwide.”

Taste & Product Details:

NESTLÉ® Sensations Frosted Flakes® Cereal Flavored Milk (14 fl. oz.; MSRP $2.59, prices may vary by retailer): This November, tap into your inner child with this flavored milk that tastes like it’s straight from the bottom of the cereal bowl. The best part? No bowl or spoon required. Featuring the beloved taste of frosted cornflakes, complete with a rich and creamy dairy finish, experience your favorite childhood cereal on-the-go. You simply can’t go wrong with Frosted Flakes – they’re G-R-R-R-EAT!

NESTLÉ® Sensations Eggo® Maple Waffle Flavored Milk (14 fl. oz.; MSRP $2.59, prices may vary by retailer): Beginning in January 2024, enjoy the delicious flavors of Eggo waffles without the toaster. Packed with notes of toasty waffles, warm butter and sweet maple syrup, this flavored milk bottles classic Eggo flavors for fans to enjoy whenever, wherever.

Frosted Flakes and Eggo are registered trademarks of Kellogg NA Co. Used with permission.