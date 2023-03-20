Country Crock Plant Butter Debuts Larger Size

Country Crock Dairy March 20, 2023

Country Crock’s two Plant Butter varieties (with Olive Oil and with Avocado Oil) now come in 14oz tubs

Country Crock Plant Butter (MSPP $4.99) is made with plant-based oils and features oils from avocados and olives. It tastes like dairy butter and is excellent for all-purpose cooking, baking and spreading and is plant-based, dairy-free and gluten-free. Plus, it has 40% less saturated fat than dairy butter.

The bigger size is rolling out at select national retailers including Wegmans, Weis Markets, Kroger, HyVee later this month and early April, and in Target this June.

