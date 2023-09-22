Crystal Creamery Donates $5,000 to Sacramento Food Bank

MODESTO, Calif. – The Sacramento Food Bank was the beneficiary of some valuable hitting this past season. During the middle of the final Friday night game of the season, Crystal Creamery presented the Sacramento Food Bank with a $5,000 check which was the result of a Crystal Creamery fundraiser which contributed $40 for every double hit this season by members of the Sacramento River Cats. Going into Saturday’s game, the team had hit 104 doubles for the season, so Crystal Creamery rounded up the total to $5,000.

“We are very pleased to continue our support for the Sacramento Food Bank with the presentation of this check,” said Brian Carden, Crystal Creamery’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing. He added, “We appreciated having the opportunity to work with River Cats on this fun promotion and be able to make a contribution to the Food Bank as it continues its great work.”

Crystal Creamery is also a partner with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and sponsors the Sac-Joaquin Section, the Central Section, and the North Coast Section which involve more than 470 high schools, their student athletes and their families. Crystal Creamery also sponsors the Sacramento Republic FC, the Sacramento River Cats, the Stockton Ports and the Modesto Nuts.

About Crystal Creamery

Crystal Creamery is owned by the Foster Family and based in Modesto, California. Originally known as Foster Dairy Farms, it was founded by Max and Verda Foster in 1941. In 2007, it purchased the Crystal Cream & Butter brand, which has been in business in California since 1901. In 2011, it acquired the Humboldt Creamery brand and its dairy plant in Fernbridge, California. Today, Crystal Creamery is the largest privately-owned dairy in California, producing dairy products under our local Crystal Creamery brand and our organic Humboldt Creamery brand. Crystal Creamery produces a full line of delicious consumer products, including milk, cottage cheese, sour cream, and ice cream, in addition to items designed specifically for our foodservice customers, such as bulk butter and powdered products.