Dairy Giant Arla Wants to Pay Farmers More for Low-Emission Milk

Irina Anghel, Bloomberg Dairy April 19, 2022

Dairy giant Arla Foods is willing to pay European farmers extra for milk based on how many carbon-reducing activities they can tick off a company list.

The reward program would cover about 20 variables, such as using natural additives in feed to cut methane emissions by cows or following precision farming techniques, Chief Executive Officer Peder Tuborgh said in an interview.

The bonus amounts still need to be determined, and the plan could be implemented as soon as next year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg

