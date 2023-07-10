Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Announces Winners of Five $2,000 Scholarships 

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative is investing in its membership. Through the dairy cooperative’s annual scholarship program, five young adults will receive $2,000 awards to pursue higher education. Two scholarships will be awarded to students currently enrolled in college or university or a two-year technical, junior or community college. Three scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors.

This year’s recipients include high school seniors Bethany Magdanz, Brooke Witcpalek and Macy Verhasselt and current college students Brooke Meinholz and Megan Salentine.

Magdanz grew up on her family’s dairy farm, Magdanz Dairy, in Pine River, Wis. She is graduating from Weyauwega-Fremont High School and plans to attend Fox Valley Technical College to study agribusiness and animal science.

“I am super excited to take the next step in my life,” Magdanz said. “Growing up on a dairy farm will greatly benefit my future career of becoming a dairy herdsman. I will be able to apply all of the skills I learned growing up, as well as continue to build my dairy skills on a daily basis. Raising animals and working on the farm has made my passion for agriculture grow strong, and I am excited to be able to continue working in the agriculture industry!”

Witcpalek grew up on her family dairy, Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy, in Kewaunee, Wis. She recently graduated from Kewaunee High School and plans to attend Edgewood College to study business management.

“I will further my education by taking agribusiness courses, so one day I can return to the family business and contribute all I can,” she said.

Verhasselt grew up on her family’s dairy farm, R & E Farms, in Kaukauna, Wis. She is graduating from Freedom High School and plans to attend UW-Madison to study finance and business real estate.

“I am very grateful for the Edge Scholarship as it will provide a springboard for me into a career in business,” she said.

Meinholz grew up on her family dairy farm Blue Star Dairy, in Deforest, Wis. She is a junior at UW-Madison studying dairy science.

“I am so grateful to Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative for this scholarship opportunity,” Meinholz said. “It will be a great help in furthering my passion and education in the dairy industry.”

Salentine grew up on her family farm, Salentine Homestead Dairy, in Luxemburg, Wis. She recently completed her first year at St. Norbert College, majoring in elementary education with an emphasis on English as a second language.

“I am ever so grateful to receive this scholarship,” Salentine said. “I’m hoping to use my Spanish-speaking abilities to assist my family farm in translating.”

This marks the tenth year Edge has offered scholarships to help finance higher education for the children of its members. Tim Trotter, Edge’s chief executive officer, said the cooperative plans to continue to award scholarships for exceptional dairy-minded students in the years to come.

“Edge recognizes education is the key to a brighter future for our future leaders,” Trotter said. “This year’s recipients are driven, talented and destined for big things. We are excited to help jumpstart their promising careers.”

Students competing for the scholarships were judged on academic achievement, leadership and participation in school and community activities, academic honors, goals and aspirations, recommendations and work experience.

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within our communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is the third largest dairy cooperative in the country based on milk volume. Member farms are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.