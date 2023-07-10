Global Gourmet Goods Unveils Wajos: Exquisite Artisan German Gourmet Mustards

Global Gourmet Goods, a leading importer of premium specialty food products, is thrilled to introduce its newest brand, Wajos. Crafted with passion and expertise, Wajos presents a delectable range of artisan German gourmet mustards that are set to tantalize taste buds and elevate culinary experiences.

Wajos takes mustard to a whole new level with its collection of 14 unique and irresistible flavors. From the enchanting Red Vineyard Peach Mustard to the invigorating Zesty Lemon or the sophisticated Whiskey mustard, each mustard variety offers a remarkable blend of natural ingredients and bold flavors. The lineup also includes the enticing Sweet Fig Mustard, the exotic Mango with a Hint of Spicy Curry, the aromatic Garlic Mustard, and the vibrant Mixed Herbs and Spicy Chili Mustard, among others.

All Wajos mustards are meticulously crafted using premium, all-natural ingredients, ensuring a superior taste that captivates discerning palates. With several vegan options available, Wajos mustards cater to a wide range of dietary preferences. Proudly imported from Germany, these mustards are a testament to the rich culinary heritage and uncompromising quality associated with German gourmet products.

“We are thrilled to introduce Wajos and its exceptional artisan German gourmet mustards to the US market,” said Michael Wenzler owner at Global Gourmet Goods. “Wajos brings together traditional craftsmanship, innovative flavor profiles, and the finest ingredients to create mustards that elevate any dish to new heights. Whether as marinades, salad dressings, glazes, or simply enjoyed as condiments, Wajos mustards add a touch of sophistication and flavor to any culinary creation.”

Global Gourmet Goods will be launching Wajos mustards for the first time at the prestigious Summer 2023 Fancy Food Show, booth 5458. This annual event, organized by the Specialty Food Association, showcases the finest specialty food and beverage products from both the United States and international exhibitors. It presents an exciting opportunity for industry professionals, food enthusiasts, and buyers to discover the latest trends and explore exceptional culinary offerings.

About Wajos: Wajos is the specialty food division of a 300-year-old award-winning winery situated on the picturesque Moselle River in Germany. With a commitment to creative, delicious, and simply good food, Wajos crafts a diverse range of products, including premium cremas, gourmet flavored olive oils, handpicked roasted walnut oil, artisan mustards, liqueurs, and spirits. Drawing on their rich heritage and expertise, Wajos delivers taste experiences that bring momentum and pleasure into the kitchen.

About Global Gourmet Goods: Global Gourmet Goods is a proud member of the Specialty Food Association and specializes in importing exceptional gourmet food products from around the world. With an unwavering commitment to quality, Global Gourmet Goods seeks out undiscovered, premium brands and introduces them to the US market. Their portfolio includes a wide range of gourmet products, including Wajos mustards, cremas, infused olive oils, and specialty spices and all natural teas from Rinama.

For more information, please visit www.globalgourmetgoods.com