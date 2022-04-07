Silver Spring Foods Adds Everything Bagel and Stone Ground Flavors to Its Popular Specialty Mustard Lineup

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.–Silver Spring Foods, a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish, announces the release of its all-new Everything Bagel Mustard and Stone Ground Mustard flavors, as a nod to both classic and innovative flavors. The two new mustards are now available in grocery stores regionally in the Midwest and online nationally.

Silver Spring Foods’ Everything Bagel Mustard combines all that consumers love about everything bagels; seeds, spices, dried vegetables, and high-quality specialty mustards into one delicious condiment.

“We wanted to bring something completely different to the mustard category, grocery shelves, and consumers’ refrigerators,” said Eric Rygg, president of Silver Spring Foods. “Our food innovation team worked for over a year on the Everything Bagel mustard formulation to get it just right – combining the best ingredients to more than satisfy any everything bagel lover with our specialty mustard.”

The innovation doesn’t stop there. Building on its rich history of mustard-making, Silver Spring Foods used their experience to create the ultimate version of a stone ground mustard from scratch. A classic flavor popular among foodies of all kinds, the new Silver Spring Foods Stone Ground Mustard rounds out the specialty mustard lineup for the brand. Dedicated to using only the highest quality ingredients, each mustard is gluten-free, keto-friendly, kosher certified and made with no artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup.

Both of the new mustards were developed by Silver Spring Foods’ research and development team, The Zing Masters™ experts. “Our team of scientists in the Silver Spring laboratory play an essential role in the creation of new products, creating delicious condiments from mere concepts and ideas,” said Research and Development/Technical Services Manager Judy Christensen. “We are constantly working to bring superior innovative flavors and quality ingredients to consumers’ tables.”

Everything Bagel MustardConsumers can expect the Everything Bagel mustard to have a tangy blend of spices, seeds, and aromatics – perfect for adding a flavorful kick to any sandwich. It also works great as an ingredient for sauces or salad dressings, and enhances the flavor of your favorite dips and spreads.

Available in a 9.5oz squeeze bottle. MSRP: $3.00

Stone Ground Mustard

Silver Spring Foods melded its own rich history in mustard-making with its eye for innovation to develop an elevated version of this traditional product. Using just the right grind, the result is a complex and robust mustard with specks of goodness you can see and taste.

Available in a 9.5oz squeeze bottle. MSRP: $3.00

To purchase the Everything Bagel or Stone Ground Mustards head to www.silverspringfoods.com to find a local retailer or purchase your order directly using the online shop.

About Silver Spring Foods

Silver Spring Foods is a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, Inc., the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish. The company, which has been family-owned and operated since 1929, processes, packages, and markets horseradish along with a variety of specialty mustards and other quality food products to retail, food service, private label, and industrial customers. In 2021 Huntsinger Farms hosted Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, the largest agricultural show in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the nation. For more information, visit https://www.silverspringfoods.com