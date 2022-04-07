Changes to Annual American Cheese Society Annual Conference

We are so excited to have the American Cheese Society Annual Conference back in person this year for the first time since 2019. Changes have been made to Annual Conference over the past two years and we want our members and conference attendees to hear all about them from ACS first.

J&C IS SEPARATE FROM CONFERENCE AND FINDS HOME IN MN

The American Cheese Society Judging & Competition (J&C), the largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses, will take place this May 19-20, 2022, at the Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis campus. Canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, J&C will be held ahead of Annual Conference for the first time.

J&C will find a permanent home at the Huntington Bank Stadium, allowing us to hone our logistics from year-to-year. We’ll be able to build a pool of experienced local volunteers, perfect our receiving and storage systems, and create a permanent judging room layout that lets us see and taste your cheese in the way you intended us to. The American Cheese Society has a great, decades-long tradition of judging American cheeses, and this will help us take it to the next level. Results will still be announced at Annual Conference, which will be held July 20-23 in Portland, Oregon.

FESTIVAL OF CHEESE, CHEESE SALE AND BRUNCH OF CHAMPIONS WILL NO LONGER TAKE PLACE AT CONFERENCE

With J&C being separate from conference this year, Festival of Cheese, Cheese Sale and Brunch of Champions will be removed as most of the cheese and dairy products at these events came from J&C. Food safety was also a serious consideration when making this decision as cheeses were arriving up to a week and a half prior to the sale.

YOUR CONFERENCE FAVORITES ARE BACK IN 2022

Attendees can still look forward to getting together for education and hands-on training, sampling cheese and other specialty food products, and networking with colleagues. Conference favorites like Meet the Cheesemaker, Judging & Competition Awards, Midnite Mongers, Cheese Crawl and more will be back!

Need a place to stay? Check out the Travel & Lodging page on the conference website for pricing and to book your room.

We hope to see you there!

The American Cheese Society