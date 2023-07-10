Zapp’s Announced as a Winner in People’s 2023 Food Awards

HANOVER, Pa.–Zapp’s, a brand of daringly different flavors with a unique New Orleans style, has been recognized as a winner of PEOPLE’s Food Awards 2023. Zapp’s® Sinfully-Seasoned™ Voodoo® Pretzel Stix was selected as the best pretzel in a group of 66 winners based on independent testers who ate, drank, and cooked hundreds of new products. Winners were chosen as the most delicious products in their category.

“It’s an honor for Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Voodoo Pretzel Stix to be recognized by PEOPLE Magazine and their independent testers as standing at the top of the pretzel category,” said Utz Brands, Inc. Senior Vice President of Marketing, Stacey Schultz. “Zapp’s pretzels and our beloved Zapp’s potato chips share a unique, bold New Orleans style flavor which we are so excited to share with families across the country.” Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Voodoo Pretzel Stix also won SELF Magazine’s 2023 Pantry Awards four months ago, in February 2023.

Available at leading retailers across the U.S. and online, Zapp’s Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix are available in two big, bold, mouthwatering flavors including Voodoo® and Jazzy Honey Mustard™.

