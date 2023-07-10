‘This American Dairy Farmer’ Video Series to Connect Consumers to Farmers, Build Trust in Dairy 

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The fifth season of American Dairy Association North East’s consumer-facing video series, “This American Dairy Farmer,” launched in June, with five additional episodes to air monthly through 2023.

Designed to help consumers connect with those who produce milk and dairy products, the series has garnered three million media impressions since beginning during the pandemic.

“We’re so fortunate to have dairy farmers who are willing to tell their personal stories to help build a connection and grow trust with consumers,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “These stories help people understand that farmers are totally committed to sustainably producing a safe, wholesome product for all families to enjoy.”

The first video in the Season 5 series features John Mueller and his staff from Willow Bend Farm in Shortsville, N.Y. The episode, “Dairy Farm Propels Growing Opportunities,” focuses on employee empowerment and how Mueller encourages his team to make decisions and learn from them on the 5,000-cow operation.

The second feature airs at the end of July and comes from Peace & Plenty Farm in Union Bridge, Md. Austin and Lauren Schwartzbeck share their story of meeting at a cow show and later getting married on the family farm during the pandemic.

Stay tuned for more episodes from two New York and two Pennsylvania farm families. The series is available on AmericanDairy.com and on all ADA North East social media outlets.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.