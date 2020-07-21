Egg Producer Cal-Maine Swings to Profit as Demand and Prices Rise During Pandemic

Ciara Linnane, MarketWatch Dairy July 21, 2020

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. CALM, -0.48% said Monday it had net income of $60.5 million, or $1.24 a share, in its fiscal fourth quarter to May 30, after a loss of $19.8 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $453.3 million from $280.6 million. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.20 and sales of $454.0 million.

“After three fiscal quarters characterized by an oversupply of eggs and depressed market prices, demand for eggs increased and market prices rose 62.4 percent during our fourth fiscal quarter over the average price for the first three quarters, as consumers purchased more eggs for preparing meals at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Executive Dolph Baker said in a statement.

The demand trend coincided with the Easter season, a peak for egg sales.

The supply of eggs has continued to trend downward through the quarter, he said, as hen numbers fell by 13.9 million to 319.8 million, according to USDA numbers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MarketWatch

Related Articles

Dairy

Cal-Maine Foods Completes Acquisition of Egg Production Assets of Mahard Egg Farm

November 25, 2019 Cal-Maine Foods

The acquired assets include commercial shell egg production and processing facilities with current capacity for approximately 3.9 million laying hens and permitted capacity for up to 8.0 million laying hens, a feed mill, pullets and related production facilities located in Chillicothe, Texas, and Nebo, Oklahoma, and a distribution warehouse located in Gordonville, Texas.

Dairy

Cal-Maine Foods Announces $ 148M of Expansion Projects to Increase Cage-Free Capacity

April 2, 2019 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

On March 29, 2019, Cal-Maine Foods’ Board of Directors approved a major expansion of the cage-free capacity at the Company’s Delta, Utah, facility. This expansion includes new facilities for 2.0 million cage-free hens, a processing plant, additional pullet capacity, and renovation of existing capacity to cage-free for another 1.4 million hens, with initial capacity expected to come on line beginning in late 2019 and completion by early 2022.