Get Ready to Crumble: Daiya Foods Launches Two New Plant-Based Cheeses

VANCOUVER, BC — Daiya Foods, a leading plant-based food company, is excited to announce the release of its newest products, Goat Cheeze Flavour Crumbles and Feta Cheeze Flavour Crumbles. The two new cheese products will be available on-shelf throughout Canada in June, offering a new and delicious alternative to traditional dairy-based cheese.

Both the Goat Cheeze and Feta Cheeze flavours are available in a tub pack format that is resealable, recyclable and conveniently pre-crumbled, making them perfect for topping salads, pizzas, pastas and more. Daiya’s latest innovations are set to be the only crumbled plant-based cheese products on the market made with oat flour, giving them a rich and creamy texture that sets them apart from other plant-based options, providing a new and exciting option for consumers looking for dairy-free alternatives.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Goat Cheeze and Feta Cheeze Flavour Crumbles to the Canadian market,” said Melanie Domer, Daiya Foods’ Chief Marketing Officer. “We pride ourselves on offering delicious and innovative cheesy plant-based products, and these new crumbles are no exception. Made with oat flour, both products offer a rich and creamy texture that is unlike anything else on the market.”

The plant-based food industry continues to expand and innovate, driven by a growing demand for healthier, more sustainable, and ethical food options by both vegans and the plant-curious consumer. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global plant-based food market size is expected to reach USD 74.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

One of the key drivers of this growth is the rise of flexitarianism, a dietary trend where consumers are seeking to reduce their meat consumption without going completely vegetarian or vegan. Flexitarians are looking for plant-based alternatives that offer the same taste, texture, and nutritional benefits as animal-based products, making products like Daiya Foods’ Goat Cheeze and Feta Cheeze Flavour Crumbles a great and tasty swap.

Daiya’s Goat Cheeze Flavour Crumbles and Feta Cheeze Flavour Crumbles can be found within the deli or dairy aisle now; Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Metro Ontario, Zehrs, SRP $6.49. Sobeys and Safeway will stock the two new flavours from September.

For more information on all Daiya products, please visit www.daiyafoods.com.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods is a champion of plant-based, delicious, dairy-free products delighting people and planet since 2008. The company’s growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheese formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheese style spreads and cheese sauces. Daiya has since expanded with great success into cheese-forward products like Pizza, Mac & Cheese, and Frozen Cheesecake. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Deluxe Mac & Cheese and Salad Dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya’s products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

