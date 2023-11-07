Hiland Dairy Announces Gratitude and Goodness Holiday Promotion

SPRINGFIELD, Miss. — This holiday season, Hiland Dairy is once again partnering with food blogger and influencer Lolo Home Kitchen. Together, they share six new mouth-watering recipes consumers can make with their favorite Hiland Dairy products. The promotion includes helpful tips and tricks for making holiday meals full of goodness and gratitude. One lucky consumer will also receive a prize package of Hiland Dairy products and a bakeware kit valued at $600.00.

Hiland’s Gratitude and Goodness promotion page features Lolo Home Kitchen recipes like Baked Mac and Cheese, Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, and more. There are also tips and tricks for making the best Thanksgiving gravy and preparing that holiday shopping list.

“The holiday season is a time to show appreciation for the special people in our lives. At Hiland Dairy, we aim to make the celebrations more enjoyable by offering mouth-watering recipes for meals with family and friends,” stated Sarah Carey, marketing manager at Hiland Dairy. “Our promotion is intended to enhance holiday festivities and create cherished memories with loved ones.”

The integrated marketing campaign began November 1 and includes additional chances to enter through social media sharing. Consumers can visit the website to enter and view official rules at www.hilanddairy.com/goodness

About Hiland Dairy Foods

A leading farmer-owned dairy foods company, Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.