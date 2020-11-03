Homestead Creamery Issues Voluntary Glass Bottled Product Recall

Homestead Creamery of Wirtz, VA is voluntarily recalling glass bottled products because of a suspected issue with the bottle sanitizing process. Glass bottled product in question may have a strong sanitizer odor which may affect the taste and quality of the product. There is no known health risk associated with the issue at this time.

Affected products include:

ProductUPCBest Buy Dates
A2A2 2% half gallon875252000289Nov 8
Creamline Whole Milk half gallon875252000074Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
Homogenized Whole Milk half gallon875252000173Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
Homogenized Whole Milk quart875252000159Nov 5, Nov 8, Nov 9
2% Milk half gallon875252000272Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
2% Milk quart875252000258Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
Non-Fat Creamline Milk half gallon875252000371Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
Non-Fat Creamline Milk quart875252000357Nov 8, Nov 9
Chocolate Milk half gallon875252000470Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
Chocolate Milk quart875252000456Nov 4, Nov 5, Nov 9
Orange Cream Milk quart875252000623Nov 8
Cowpuccino Milk quart875252000760Nov 8
Heavy Cream quart875252000890Nov 4, Nov 8, Nov 9
Half and Half quart875252000869Nov 8, Nov 9
Buttermilk quart875252000821Nov 29
Lemonade half gallon875252002658Dec 19, Dec 20
Eggnog quart returnable bottle875252000982Nov 15
Old Fashioned Custard quart returnable bottle875252000920Nov 15
Eggnog half gallon returnable bottle875252000999Nov 15
Eggnog quart nonreturnable bottle875252001002Nov 15
Old Fashioned Custard quart nonreturnable bottle875252000951Nov 15

These returnable glass bottles were distributed in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York in October through retail stores, direct delivery, and wholesale distributors. Shipments of this product started on October 15, 2020.

Eggnog and custard round, non-returnable glass bottles with the best by date of Nov 15 were distributed to The Fresh Market stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Shipments of this product started on October 14th, 2020.

The best by date of the bottle is located on the side of the bottle cap. No serious illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product smelled like cleaning agent.

Consumers should return the bottles to the place of purchase for a full refund. The recall should be carried out to the user level. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 540-721-2045 Monday- Friday 8:00am-4:30pm Eastern Time.

