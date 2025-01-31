How Plant Milks are Pushing for Further Innovation in Specialty Coffee

The global plant milk industry, projected to reach US $21 billion in 2026, has been steadily gaining more of dairy’s market share in recent years. Rising consumer concerns about the environmental impact of cow’s milk and the growing veganism movement have led more people to opt for plant milks, including in their coffee.

Oat milk once dominated fridge shelves of specialty coffee shops, with baristas and customers alike preferring it for its neutral, creamy taste that didn’t overpower the nuanced flavours in coffee.

A recent backlash over its nutritional value, however, has led many consumers to turn away from oat milk and seek out other products that offer both quality and health benefits.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Perfect Daily Grind.