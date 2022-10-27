IDFA and Ever.Ag Announce Second Annual DairyTech Conference — Where Dairy and Tech Connect

WASHINGTON —The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) and Ever.Ag are excited to announce that registration for the second annual DairyTech conference opens today.

Dairy business and technology executives from around the world will convene at the second annual DairyTech conference in Minneapolis, Minn., next year to forge new relationships and explore the technological trends that will shape the future of the food and beverage sector. The two-day conference will present a mix of keynotes, panel discussions, networking sessions, and evening receptions for senior executives and experts in technology, innovation, data, and cybersecurity.

The conference programming will draw concepts from around the world and showcase research, expertise, and technology that can inspire solutions to drive innovation and efficiency and enhance global competitiveness. Sessions will focus on digital transformation across the dairy supply chain, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and sustainability and the circular economy. IDFA and Ever.Ag invite proposals for live sessions at the 2023 DairyTech conference.

“Emerging technologies are changing the food and beverage landscape, and this change is increasing on an exponential scale,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “IDFA is thrilled to once again partner with Ever.Ag on a conference that shines a light specifically on the technological challenges and opportunities for dairy’s future. There’s no better place or time to get a pulse on the breadth of innovation in dairy processing than at DairyTech.”

“To meet the challenges of tomorrow, companies need to push the bounds of innovation and integrated technologies today,” said Scott Sexton, CEO of Ever.Ag. “DairyTech will inspire dairy business leaders to embrace change and connect them with experts specializing in technological transformation.”

DairyTech will take place May 17-18, 2023, at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot. The hotel and conference space boast high design and high-tech features for an inspiring conference and stay in the heart of Downtown Minneapolis’ Mill District, steps from the Mississippi River.

DairyTech offers various levels of sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorship is one of the best ways to brand your organization as a thought-leader and to highlight your commitment to ensuring the industry remains vibrant and competitive through technological innovation.

To register for DairyTech, visit https://dairytechconference.com/.

