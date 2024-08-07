IDFA Elevates Member Impact, Promotes Herrick

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) announced that Matt Herrick will take on the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Impact Officer. In this new role, Herrick will coordinate efforts across the association to drive policy, advocacy, communications, and social impact strategies in coordination with IDFA’s Executive Team members and subject matter experts. Herrick previously served as Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications. He will continue to oversee public affairs, communications, and manage the IDFA Foundation, in addition to these new responsibilities. He will continue to report to IDFA President and CEO Michael Dykes, D.V.M.

“IDFA’s team is working every day to make a meaningful difference for dairy by delivering impactful results across the entire dairy supply chain for our members,” said Dykes. “We are excited to continue to elevate our advocacy, communications, and membership efforts for our IDFA members.”

The focus on delivering impact will address six key areas, said Dykes:

Membership Value: Developing programming and services that help members manage their reputation and navigate an evolving dairy marketplace

Developing programming and services that help members manage their reputation and navigate an evolving dairy marketplace Nutrition: Putting dairy in the ‘good for you’ category for good

Putting dairy in the ‘good for you’ category for good Markets and Trade: Partnering on creative solutions that enhance U.S. dairy’s competitiveness, including rebuilding confidence in trade agreements

Partnering on creative solutions that enhance U.S. dairy’s competitiveness, including rebuilding confidence in trade agreements Workforce: Securing a stable workforce for U.S. dairy and supporting the next generation of dairy leaders

Securing a stable workforce for U.S. dairy and supporting the next generation of dairy leaders Sustainability: Addressing environmental compliance obligations, achieving profitability through sustainable practices, and remaining solutions oriented

Addressing environmental compliance obligations, achieving profitability through sustainable practices, and remaining solutions oriented Technology: Preparing U.S. dairy for digital transformation, strengthening cyber security, and harnessing innovation to respond to consumer demand

In his new role, Herrick will collaborate closely with the IDFA Executive Team and functional teams to develop strategic plans and coordinate the execution of IDFA’s policy, advocacy, communications, and social impact priorities. IDFA’s efforts to elevate the impact of its work will be cross-functional, including government and regulatory relations, grassroots engagement, strategic communications and relationships, polling and research, and membership programming and workforce development.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.2 million jobs that generate $49 billion in direct wages and $794 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.