IDFA Opens Nominations for Annual Industry Awards

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is seeking nominations for three top awards presented annually to leaders in the dairy industry. Nominations open today and will close on Friday, Oct. 28. Winners will be announced and recognized at Dairy Forum 2023 in Orlando, Fla. Nominations are now open for the following awards: The IDFA Laureate Award, the 2023 Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year Award, and the IDFA Food Safety Leadership Award.

The IDFA Laureate Award

The fourth annual IDFA Laureate Award will be given to an outstanding leader in the dairy industry who has made significant, prolonged contributions to the development and growth of the dairy industry. Candidates from all segments of the dairy industry – milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, ingredients – as well as suppliers and academia are eligible for the award. The awardee will be chosen by a panel of industry professionals based on the nominee’s overall career achievements. The awardee will be recognized during Dairy Forum 2023. The deadline for submitting nominations is Oct. 28, 2022. Additional details are here:

Criteria

Candidate should have exceptional achievements and contributions to the dairy industry.

Candidate should show demonstrated leadership.

Candidate’s achievements should embody the spirit, innovation and vision that inspire others to strive for progress, change and leadership in the dairy industry.

Submissions

A completed IDFA Laureate form is required for each nomination. Please find the form here.

Additional information and letters of recommendation may be included as attachments to the Laureate nomination form.

There is no fee to enter.

Nominations should be submitted to Matt Herrick at mherrick@idfa.org.

Deadline for Submissions

October 28, 2022

2023 Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year Award

The twenty-fifth annual Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year award is co-sponsored by IDFA and Dairy Herd Management magazine. IDFA and Dairy Herd Management seek nominations of active U.S. dairy farms that have embraced innovation and technology, as well as industry collaboration and partnerships, to achieve greater productivity and growth. Nominees will be judged on current methods as well as their positioning to meet future economic and business challenges. The winning operation will be highlighted in the January 2023 issue of Dairy Herd Management magazine and recognized during Dairy Forum 2023. The deadline for submitting nominations is Oct. 28, 2022. Additional details are here:

Criteria

Those nominating farms and/or operations must describe: ways the producer operation is currently using technology or industry partnerships to improve efficiency, sustainability and growth opportunities for the farm; ways the producer operation is meeting future economic and business challenges; how this operation sets itself apart from peers; the farm’s role within its community; and any other criteria you’d like the judges to consider.



Submissions

A completed 2023 Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year form is required for each nomination. Please find the form here.

Additional information and letters of recommendation may be included as attachments to the nomination form.

There is no fee to enter.

Nominations should be submitted to Jessica Matsko at jmatsko@idfa.org.

Deadline for Submissions

October 28, 2022

Food Safety Leadership Award – A Company

IDFA is seeking nominations of companies for its 2023 Food Safety Leadership Award to be presented during Dairy Forum 2023. The award, now in its seventh year, will honor an IDFA member company that processes, manufactures, markets or distributes dairy products in North America; a group of employees within the member company; or an IDFA-organized group of volunteers, such as a committee, task force or working group, where employees of member companies make up a majority of the group. The award alternates between honoring companies or groups in odd years and individuals in even years. The deadline for submitting nominations is Oct. 28, 2022. Additional details are here:

General Qualifications for Nominees

The winner will be an IDFA member company that processes, manufactures, markets or distributes dairy products in North America; a group of employees within the member company; or an IDFA-organized group of volunteers, such as a committee, task force or working group, where employees of member companies make up a majority of the group.

The winner must demonstrate outstanding leadership and contributions to the field of food safety for the dairy foods industry.

Previous recipients are not eligible to be nominated.

Criteria

Download the nomination form here.

Those nominating are expected to provide the following package of materials for consideration: Nomination cover letter: Submit a cover letter that includes the name, position, and company of the nominee, as well as a summary of the individual’s achievements. Food safety leadership achievements: List specific activities and outcomes achieved during the past two years that would be considered significant food safety leadership achievements or accomplishments, such as developing a process or procedure that increased food safety; initiating and/or participating in the development and/or implementation of new food safety guidance and/or training for the industry; conducting research that made a specific contribution to food safety; and writing or co-authoring papers that were published in recognized peer-reviewed journals or magazines. Originality of work: Describe the originality, creativity and quality of the contribution and note the significance and importance of the contribution to the industry. Provide documentation that supports the effectiveness of the effort. Peer assessment of nominee: Provide at least two and no more than three letters of support from professional peers.

Nominations should be sent to John Allan at jallan@idfa.org.

There is no fee to enter.

Deadline for Submissions

October 28, 2022

IDFA looks forward to honoring dairy industry individuals and companies for achievement and excellence at Dairy Forum 2023. To register or learn more about Dairy Forum, visit www.dairyforum.com.

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3.3 million jobs that generate $41.6 billion in direct wages and $753 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers. Together, they represent 90 percent of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world.