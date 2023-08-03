IDFA Welcomes 30 Dairy Industry Leaders Into NextGen Leadership Program Cohort 5

WASHINGTON — The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today announced that 30 emerging leaders of the dairy industry have been accepted into the fifth cohort of the NextGen Leadership Program, a signature program of IDFA’s People Strategy. The group of emerging leaders was selected based on their experience and scope of responsibility within their organizations. They have been identified by their nominating companies as tomorrow’s dairy industry leaders.

“IDFA and dairy business leaders have made it a priority to develop future leaders for our industry who can effectively inspire the workforce of the future, advocate for sound policy, and lead with integrity,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., IDFA president and CEO. “That’s why I’m so proud to welcome this NextGen Leadership Program cohort—some of the best and brightest men and women rising through the ranks of our industry. IDFA’s NextGen Leadership Program will prepare them lead our industry into a new era.”

The program—now in its fifth year—is designed to support, guide, and prepare mid- to senior-level dairy industry professionals who are ready to take the next step in their leadership journey. The year-long program equips participants to build and expand relationships with their peers, hone leadership skills, and acquire advanced advocacy skills for the dairy industry. The cohort will convene regularly over the course of the coming year with a mixture of both in-person and virtual modules. The program focuses on three core areas: advocacy, education, and networking. IDFA’s NextGen Leadership Program Cohort 5 is sponsored by Glanbia Nutritionals.

“Our industry leadership is committed to preparing for the workforce of the future and this program is designed to cultivate that next generation of leadership one cohort at a time,” said Colin Newman, IDFA chief of staff. “The caliber of candidates selected for Cohort 5 is exceptional and we are confident they will all make valuable and positive contributions to this year’s program.”

The 2023-24 cohort includes:

Panna Agrawal, Vice President, Operations, Saputo USA Brianne Alair, Financial Controller, Idaho Milk Products, Inc. Joshua Bryant, Senior Director – Compliance, Sargento Foods Inc. Jeff Carney, Corporate Controller, Hilmar Cheese Company Nicole Davies, Senior Manager, Data and Automation Technologies, Grande Cheese Company Ryan Dykstra, Processing Customer Manager, Cheese of Whey, Tetra Pak Inc. Brian Fiscalini, CEO, Fiscalini Farmstead Ernesto Franco, Director of Logistics, Shehadey Family Foods Rick Gessler, Vice President of Engineering, Delkor Systems Stephanie Gigante, Vice President of Retail Sales, Shamrock Farms Calvin Gregorich, Vice President, Ingredients Division, Grassland Dairy Products Inc. Laura Hill, Dairy Supply Optimization Leader, The Kroger Co. Dino Holmquist, Vice President of Business Development, Eurofins DQCI Sudeep Jain, Director of Quality, Michigan Milk Producers Association Duncan Jochimsen, Director of Dairy Procurement, Milk Specialties Global Justin Laabs, Senior Product Development Manager, Tillamook County Creamery Association Michael Lehmann, Vice President of Sales, Winona Foods Casey Liddicoat, Senior Director of Manufacturing Operations, Masters Gallery Foods, Inc. Kimberlee Malin, Innovation Manager, Wells Enterprises, Inc. Doug Martin, General Counsel and Vice President of Compliance, Blue Bell Creameries Ryan McDonnell, Senior Director – Quality and Food Safety, Foremost Farms USA Becky Pearson, Vice President NA Cheese Sales, Glanbia Nutritionals, Inc Cody Renard, Director Industrial Sales & Key Accounts, Agropur Leroy Schneider, Director of Distribution, Crystal Creamery Inc. Cheslie Stehouwer, Director of Sales & Marketing, Continental Dairy Facilities, LLC Steve Turner, Director, Marketing & Customer Service, Turner Dairy Farms, Inc. Matt Vanic, Cheese Plant Manager, MWC Annie Waring, Director of Business Development, Americold Logistics Beth Wells, Vice President of Quality, CROPP Cooperative/Organic Valley Renee Yahnke, Sourcing Director, Schreiber Foods Inc.

