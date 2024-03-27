Kraft Natural Cheese Unveils First Product Innovation Under Lactalis Heritage Dairy Introducing Kraft Signature Shreds

Three New Restaurant-Style Natural Cheese Blends from the Dairy Aisle Offer Families Amazing Melt, Exceptional Coverage, and Rich Flavor

CHICAGO — Kraft Natural Cheese, a leading dairy brand, announces the launch of Kraft Signature Shreds. This new product innovation offers consumers a unique, restaurant-style, thick-cut, natural shredded cheese to elevate their homemade meals with an unrivaled melt and rich, satisfying flavor that is optimal for the cheesiest dishes.

Kraft Signature Shreds are available in three debut offerings for the ultimate recipe versatility: Cheddar Blend, Mozzarella Blend, and Mexican Blend, all conveniently packaged in 8 oz. resealable bags. The Kraft Signature Shreds collection marks the first new product innovation for Kraft Natural Cheese since its acquisition in 2021 by Lactalis Heritage Dairy, a subsidiary of Lactalis USA, the world’s leading dairy company. Combining the highest-quality Kraft cheeses with a special, premium whole-milk mozzarella specifically developed by Lactalis for use in restaurants, Kraft Signature Shreds allows foodies to craft their favorite restaurant-quality meals from the comfort of home.

“Now, more than ever, families seek ways to enhance homemade meals, improve the quality of their at-home cooking, and recreate the restaurant experience at home without sacrificing time or resources,” said Ken Padgett, director of Marketing for Kraft Natural Cheese. “Kraft Natural Cheese prides itself on helping families create joyful occasions out of everyday meals, and the launch of Kraft Signature Shreds will undoubtedly propel this passion even further.”

The Kraft Signature Shreds packaging features a QR code to help families gather mealtime inspiration through a curated menu experience online. This collection of recipes includes shareable appetizers, family-friendly entrées, and delectable desserts.

Kraft Signature Shreds is now available in national retailers, including Kroger, Mariano’s, Publix, and Food Lion with additional distribution planned for this summer. For more information and for recipe inspiration, visit www.kraftnaturalcheese.com or follow the brand on Instagram @kraft.naturalcheese.

About Kraft Natural Cheese

Kraft Natural Cheese has been a trusted household name since 1950, delivering exceptional quality and flavor to mealtimes around the world. With a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, Kraft Natural Cheese continues to be the go-to choice for families and food enthusiasts alike with its broad portfolio of natural cheeses including shreds, chunks and slices. As part of the Lactalis Heritage Dairy portfolio of brands, Kraft Natural Cheese has more than 150+ years of combined dairy experience reflected in its cheesemaking. For more information and for recipe inspiration, visit www.kraftnaturalcheese.com or follow the brand on Instagram @kraft.naturalcheese.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nourishing and great tasting dairy products. The company offers an unrivaled house of beloved dairy brands in the United States in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi’s® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Bedford, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France.

For more information, visit https://lactalisamericangroup.com/, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.lactalisyogurtusa.com and www.karouncheese.com. Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.