Star Roses and Plants Hires Sales Development Manager

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is pleased to announce Jack O’Donnell has joined the company as Sales Development Manager. O’Donnell brings over 25 years of experience in horticulture sales and business development.

In this new role, O’Donnell will work closely with each member of the sales team to provide advice, solutions, and improving the customer experience.

“Jack brings a proven track record of success and knowledge in the horticulture sales field and will be a strong asset to Star® Roses and Plants,” said Tom O’Connell, Director of Sales, Marketing and Licensing. “We are excited to have him on our team.”

O’Donnell most recently worked as Southern Region Sales Manager at Dümmen Orange where he directed the Southern Region in retail program integration, new product development, and corporate marketing strategies with growers, brokers, and retail partners. Prior to that role, he worked as Business Development/ Grower Group Manager at Plant Development Services, Inc., and as Business Development Specialist at Bailey Nurseries.

“I’m excited to be joining the team at Star® Roses and Plants,” said O’Donnell. “Their market presence, plant mix, and reputation for excellence is something I’m looking forward to being a part of for years to come. “

Jack started his role at Star® Roses and Plants February 26, 2024 and can be reached by email at jodonnell@starrosesandplants.com.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.