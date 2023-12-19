‘Make Milk Moments’ Campaign Taps Into Consumers’ Holiday Nostalgia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East’s annual award-winning “Make Milk Moments” holiday sweepstakes campaign encourages consumers to share favorite milk moments from the season – whether leaving milk and cookies for Santa, baking a dairy-rich recipe, or enjoying hot chocolate with friends and family.

Through December 31, 2023, consumers can fill out the form on makemilkmoments.com, and share their milk moments to be entered to win a cash prize and a dairy prize pack.

“This campaign is designed to promote fluid milk, and we’re reaching out to consumers through retailers, schools, social media influencers, registered dietitians, county dairy promotion teams, and through radio and traditional media segments,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We hope to appeal to everyone’s fondest family moments and encourage them to purchase even more milk and dairy during the holidays.”

ADA North East distributed 2,000 “Make Milk Moments” dairy case window clings to retailers. Renown dairy advocates, social media influencers, and dietitians, will also be amplifying the campaign through various traditional and social media channels, including Instagram and TikTok.

Additionally, the campaign was highlighted in Saratoga Springs High School in New York, at its student-run coffee bar as part of ADA North East’s “Moo Latte” beverage program. New York State Dairy Ambassador Arianna Aman visited the school and encouraged students to share their milk moments to win a dairy gift basket. Also, 75 school nutrition directors across the region received a “Make Milk Moments” gift basket as a token of appreciation for their commitment to creating milk moments in schools.

To help further expand the campaign’s consumer reach, ADA North East provided county dairy promotion committees with “Make Milk Moments” materials to promote the campaign in their local stores. They also received suggested social media posts to share with consumer audiences.