Red Smith Foods Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Davie, FL – Red Smith Foods, the industry leader in delicious, high quality pickled snack foods, announced that it is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. A family-owned and operated business, Red Smith Foods has grown from humble beginnings as a local pickled snack company in Florida to the gold standard in the category nationally, with a full lineup of Big John’s pickled snacks that include pickled sausage, pickled eggs and many more.

Red Smith Foods was born in 1973 when brothers Stephen and David Foster acquired S.W. Red Smith, a small pickled food company based in Miami. Soon after acquiring Big John’s in 1978 and launching the iconic Egg Head and Sausage Man mascots, the company became synonymous with innovation and value in high-quality pickled snacks, garnering a loyal customer following that continues to grow.

“Our focus always has been and always will be on pickled snacks, and that’s why we do them better than anyone,” said Tim Foster, executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer at Red Smith Foods and a fourth-generation owner/manager of the brand. “Achieving 50 years of business growth is a testament to our customers’ loyalty and love for our products. We are proud of our legacy as the gold standard in delivering the best quality pickled snacks in the industry and can’t wait to see what the next 50 years bring.”

Red Smith Foods’ expansive line of pickled snacks include Big John’s Red Hots, Big John’s Pickled Sausage, Big John’s Pickled Eggs, Big John’s Pigs Feet and many others. In 2016, the company began a journey into grab-and-go items that include individually wrapped and shelf-stable pickled sausage and pickled pigs feet. In 2020, Red Smith Foods was awarded the Best New Product award from Convenience Store News for Big John’s individually wrapped pickled eggs.

To learn more about Red Smith Foods iconic pickled snacks and or to inquire about becoming a distribution or retail partner, visit www.redsmithfoods.com.

About Red Smith Foods

Red Smith Foods, based in Florida, is the leading provider of a full suite of pickled snack foods, including pickled sausage and pickled eggs. The Big John’s brand, produced and family owned for over 50 years, is now America’s best-selling brand of pickled snacks. Big John’s is the gold standard in this category, setting the bar for taste, flavor, value for consumers, and support for our distribution and retail partners who are eager to grow. Whether you are looking to replace an underperforming brand, stock shelves with protein and Keto options to capitalize on these trends or just want the best for your customers, Big John’s is and should be your first choice. For more information visit www.redsmithfoods.com.