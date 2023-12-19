Enjoying an Olive has Become an Eco-Gourmet Ritual with the Innovative Paper Tray

The line features high-quality, innovative recipes and 100% recyclable paper packaging. Distributed in the USA by Gourmet Foods International (GFI) to retailers who are looking to reduce plastic packaging. The latest addition to our collection is the Mediterranean Olive Platter, a Party-Board with a 1.65 lb maxi-format designed for club stores.

Castel Madama (Roma) With Ficacci enjoying an olive, has become an eco-gourmet ritual. The renowned Italian company, located on the outskirts of Rome and known for its excellence in olive production, introduces the Paper Tray line of olives. This innovative product is completely free of preservatives, preserves liquid, and is fresh. The product’s 100% recyclable paper packaging makes it eco-friendly. It also comes in a ready-to-use format, so fancy that it suits any table. The company aims to elevate the flavor of a beloved appetizer while prioritizing gourmet quality and eco-friendliness.

Ficacci olives: Mediterranean Olive Platter

– paperboard.ficacci.com

The newest addition to the lineup is the Mediterranean Olive Platter, weighing 1.65 pounds and perfect for gatherings or an Italian-style aperitivo. It features a tray with three separate rooms with three types of pitted olives: Castelvetrano, Kalamata, and an Italian Olive Mix with Sweet Peppers, with no preservatives and no liquids. The paperboard is made from 89% paper, highlighting its eco-friendly features.

Eco-packaging that makes a difference

Besides carrying premium olives, a crucial feature of the line is the sleek design, perfect for display: a fancy board for fancy tables. The customers find it convenient to carry the tray directly to their table. Designed with user-friendly features, the top, and bottom plastic films can be easily removed, while the paper bottom can be recycled with other paper waste.

Game-changing development in the distribution of fruits and vegetables is the effort to reduce overpackaging. An increasing number of retailers are using Ficacci’s Paper Trays in their coolers, in line with guidelines aimed at reducing waste. You can find Ficacci Paper Tray in the United States at Rouses Markets, Harris Teeter, Mariano’s, Eataly, Dierbergs Markets, Associated Grocers, and Costco. For Costco members, Ficacci has designed the custom-made Paper Board. In Mexico, Ficacci products are available at HEB.

An Elegant and Environmental-friendly Packaging

The Paper Tray reduces the amount of plastic by 85%, manufactured with certified paper by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) or PEFCTM Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, bodies whose primary goal is to manage forest-derived products correctly. Giuseppe Ficacci, the company’s Marketing and Export Sales Director explains that the technology used since 2021 for 100% recyclable eco-friendly paper packaging will help reduce plastic usage by 70% by 2030. Currently, the company consumes over 180 tons of plastic containers.

Paper Tray: a must-have on the table.

Awarded at SIAL Paris in 2022 and Fancy Food New York in 2023

The Paper Tray line offers a range of delicious olives made from selected olives from the best cultivars, including the famous Gaeta. The range includes various options such as Cerignola, Castelvetrano pitted and unpitted, Bella Italia pitted mix, and the latest addition – Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives.

Ficacci

Established in 1964 by Romeo Ficacci, who followed in his father’s footsteps by developing the table olive trade in Rome’s local markets, the Ficacci company has a long and successful history that spans over three generations. Romeo and his wife Rita’s entrepreneurial skills allowed the company to start industrial-scale production in the 1970s to conquer the Italian and international market shares. The Ficacci company is located in Castel Madama, 25 miles east of Rome, and manufactures olive items from Italy, Spain, and Greece. Ficacci is a benchmark for large-scale retail trade, retail, food service, and industry and is present in more than 30 countries worldwide. With 12 semi-automatic packaging lines, the company produces approximately 20 tons of olives per day at a production plant that complies with the highest quality and food safety standards.