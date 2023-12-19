8 Online Floral Marketing Tips For a Merry and Bright Christmas Season

The scent of pine and the jingle of bells mean just one thing: Christmas is around the corner. With clever marketing, this can be a highly profitable season — particularly with a blooming digital marketplace. Here are eight proven online marketing tips to make your Christmas floral sales flourish.

1. Make Your Online Presence Festive

Begin your Christmas marketing with a festive website makeover:

• Include reds, greens, and golds on your home page and specially designed Christmas landing pages.

• Add a simple Christmas element to your logo, like a Santa hat or a string of lights.

• Sprinkle your content with keywords like “Christmas centerpieces” or “holiday bouquets” to increase organic traffic.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses