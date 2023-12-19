Top Food Trends Coming to the Table in 2024

Tyson Foods Meat & Poultry December 19, 2023

The Rise of the No-compromise Convenience Hunter. Slow-Mo Breakfast is a No-Go. Shop Small or Not at All. These are the key food trends that the food innovators and consumer insight experts at Tyson Foods see on the horizon in the year ahead. The team looked at purchase data, macro trends and test kitchen results to predict how consumers will enjoy their chicken, pork and beef in 2024.

Thomas Wenrich is senior director, Culinary at Tyson Foods, overseeing research and development and foodservice innovation to create tasty and healthy food experiences that keep up with shifting consumer behaviors and palates. His mantra is “keep eating, keep tasting and keep trying to discover something new.”

“Consumers will be food adventurous while staying time and cost-conscious,” predicts Wenrich. “Our team of chefs and I look for inspirations everywhere, from fine dining to lowbrow regional eateries that bring exciting flavors and new techniques to the table. In 2024, it’s a fusion of culinary adventure and affordability.”

The Tyson Foods team sees three big trends shaping how consumers shop for and dish up their protein in 2024:

