MALK Organics Closes $9 Million Series B To Grow Premium Plant Milk With ‘A Significant Upward Trajectory’

MALK Organics, a super premium plant-based milk producer, has raised more than $9 million in a series B round led by Benvolio Group and its previous investor Rotor Capital, bringing its total financing to-date to nearly $17 million.

The announcement follows the company’s rapid expansion for its line of unsweetened, flavored almond and oat milks, as well as its recent launch of chocolate oat variety currently rolling out nationwide in retailers, including Whole Foods and Sprouts.

Managing Partner of Benvolio Group, Sam Frankfort, who’s an early investor of BodyArmor (acquired by Coca-ColaKO -0.1% in 2021), said: “We are extremely bullish about MALK’s growth prospects, because not only is the product highly differentiated in a growing on-trend category, but the seasoned team in place has delivered exceptional results in 2022 and has a strong plan to accelerate future revenue and achieve profitability.”

