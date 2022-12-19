HERSHEY’S Baking Chips Now Available in Five-Pound Bags

HERSHEY, PA. – Hershey Foodservice has introduced a new five-pound resealable bag of baking chips. This convenient new format is key for independent operators and ideal for maintaining product freshness.

The introduction of baking chips in five-pound resealable bags adds four new items to the Hershey Foodservice product portfolio:

HERSHEY’S Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

HERSHEY’S Mini Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

HERSHEY’S Premier White Crème Chips

REESE’S Peanut Butter Chips

“This new five-pound option is something our customers have been asking for, and we are happy we were able to make it happen,” said Al Adams, Director National Chains and Marketing, Hershey Foodservice. “We saw an opportunity to better meet the operator demand for the right-sized product with a price point that better fits their ongoing weekly or monthly budget—and in a format that’s resealable, so you don’t feel like you have to use it all right away. Plus, it fits in the pantry.”

Among the benefits that make this new packaging a little sweeter:

Resealable bags allow for incremental use and maintains freshness of stored product

The convenient five-pound bags include an easy-to-pour feature

The versatile application of HERSHEY’S baking chips makes it a pantry staple for foodservice operators, creating efficient use of bulk ingredients

HERSHEY’S baking chips are versatile and considered one of the most common chocolate brands for baking in brownies, cheesecakes, chocolate truffles, or classic chocolate chip cookies. Additionally, HERSHEY’S products are widely used in the specialty beverage industry, as well as toppings for ice cream shops nationwide. According to current research studies, 97% of consumers are aware of the HERSHEY’S brand* and HERSHEY’S branded desserts are ordered almost 2X more than the next closest brand**. For operators, this means consumers are willing to pay up to $1.50 more for HERSHEY’S branded desserts!**

Hershey Foodservice is now offering a limited time price to help operators at the end of the year with a special rebate of up to $250 through December 31, 2022. Rebate details can be found at the Hershey Foodservice website.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people, and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work to deliver delicious, quality products every day.

The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including iconic brand names like Hershey’s, Reese’s, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including Skinny Pop and Pirate’s Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has committed itself to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed. For more information on Hershey’s foodservice solutions, innovative recipes and ideas visit http://www.hersheyfoodservice.com.

*Datassential Flavor, 2022

**Hershey Proprietary Research on Dessert Delivery and Takeout, Technomic, Inc., 2021