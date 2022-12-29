Meijer Announces Allergy Alert on Undeclared Almonds in True Goodness Oat-Based Plain Yogurt Alternative

Summary of Recall: Culture Fresh Foods is issuing a recall for True Goodness by Meijer Oat-Based Plain Yogurt Alternative 24 Oz due to an undeclared – almonds. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The recall was initiated after discovering that tubs labeled as Oat-Based, actually contain Almond-Based product, which is not listed on the product label.

Product Description: The affected products are those with identifying attributes seen below.

Hazard: Undeclared allergen – Almonds.

Manufacturer: Culture Fresh Foods, Inc.

UPC Carried by Meijer:

UPC UPC Description Lot Code 7-13733-03918-5 TRUE GOODNESS OAT MILK YOGURT PLAIN 24 OZ 2002

What You Should Do: Consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use immediately and return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact Information: Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Culture Fresh Foods, Inc. at 203-632-8433.

Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their Physician.