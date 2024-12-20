Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) Constantine, Michigan, Plant Awarded for Employee Safety

NOVI, Mich. — The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) plant in Constantine, Michigan, received an International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) safety award for outstanding worker safety. This marks the second consecutive year that the Constantine plant has earned this distinction, achieving a significant milestone of three years without a lost-time accident, exemplifying excellence in workplace safety.

“Constantine’s impressive achievements are a testament to the facility’s management and employees’ commitment to safety,” said Kelly Kerrigan, MMPA’s Human Resources Director. “We value a culture of safety in our workplaces, and this award reflects the dedication and hard work of our team.”

The annual Dairy Industry Safety Recognition Awards program, co-sponsored by IDFA and Dairy Foods magazine, honors U.S. dairy facilities and trucking operations for their exceptional worker safety standards. Applicants are evaluated based on occupational injury and illness performance rates, showcasing the dairy industry’s dedication to prioritizing the safety of both its people and products. MMPA was one of 23 dairy companies recognized during this year’s award program.

In 2022, MMPA’s Middlebury, Indiana, plant received the same recognition from IDFA for employee safety. MMPA’s continued success in receiving these recognitions highlights the cooperative’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of its workforce. By prioritizing safety, MMPA fosters excellence in all aspects of its operations.

About Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA)

The Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) is a member-owned and operated milk marketing cooperative known for producing high-quality, award-winning dairy products. Established in 1916, MMPA is the 10th largest U.S. dairy farmer-owned cooperative serving members in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. At MMPA, commitment to milk quality begins on the farm and extends through all four of their SQF version 9.0 certified processing facilities: a cheese plant in Indiana, a dairy product plant in Ohio and two dairy ingredient plants in Michigan.