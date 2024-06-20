Miyoko’s Creamery Unveils Innovative Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butters

Leading Dairy-Free Brand Continues Tradition of Bold Flavors and Quality Ingredients with Latest Product Launch

SONOMA, Calif. — Miyoko’s Creamery, the leading dairy-free cheese and butter brand, announces the launch of two new Oat Milk Butter flavors, Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar. The rollout of these latest creations further underscores Miyoko’s commitment to creating high-quality alternatives to traditional dairy products with a bold taste and texture. Miyoko’s has consistently prioritized uncovering new flavors in both sweet and savory varieties, and this launch takes its mission to a new level.

Like all the products in Miyoko’s portfolio, these two new Oat Milk Butter flavors perfectly appeal to dairy and dairy-free enthusiasts using time-honored techniques and traditional creamery methods. With simple and straightforward ingredients, the only thing complex about these products is the bold flavors they add to meals.

“As we continue to innovate new dairy-free varieties, we’re thrilled to introduce our Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oat Milk Butters. With these fresh additions, we want to capture the simple joy and nostalgia of that first bite consumers experience when they crunch into warm toast topped with savory butter,” said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Executive Officer of Miyoko’s Creamery. “This represents our dedication to crafting rich tasting and satisfying products while remaining true to our values of utilizing recognizable ingredients.”

The unveiling of the Garlic Parm and Cinnamon Brown Sugar flavored Oat Milk Butters, expands the selection of plant milk butter in a nut-free form. With a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 6 oz. tub available at Whole Foods, it can enhance anything from warm sourdough bread, and baking recipes, to sautéing. These new flavors are an extension of Miyoko’s 12 oz. Oat Milk Butter, a beloved product with a base of organic cultured oat milk that will soon become available in Kroger.

For further information and to find your local retailer, visit miyokos.com. Stay connected with the brand by visiting the social media channels via Instagram, Facebook, and X.

ABOUT MIYOKO’S CREAMERY

Miyoko’s Creamery, based in Northern California’s esteemed wine country, was established in 2014 and has built a reputation as the world’s finest plant milk creamery. The brand, which was built on the foundation of craft and compassion, is the natural evolution of dairy– using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients to make a variety of award-winning artisan butter and cheeses.

As a mission-driven, proudly dairy-free, certified B Corporation, Miyoko’s Creamery believes that food unites us all, that the good life can be savored without sacrifice, and that change can be made when we recognize the connection of our plates to the world, systems and living beings around us. With taste and performance at the forefront, Miyoko’s products are perfect for all culinary and baking applications. From the much-loved European-style cultured Vegan Butter to the highly praised Pourable Mozzarella, all offerings are a 1:1 substitution in any recipe or dish.

Miyoko’s products are widely available in over 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Kroger, and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Whole Foods Market via Amazon delivery and Instacart via select retailers. For more information visit Miyokos.com.