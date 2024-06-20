Dry Storage Names Devin Jamroz as New CEO

Jamroz to lead company through next phase of growth and Series B Round

DENVER — Dry Storage, the Boulder-based mill and regenerative grain collective on a mission to change the way grain is grown, consumed, and monetized, announced that they have promoted their VP of Sales, Devin Jamroz, to CEO.

Jamroz, a Denver native and natural food industry veteran, came to Dry Storage after launching a CBD-infused coffee brand which he scaled and ultimately sold after selling to over 200 vendors nationally including Natural Grocers, Lucky’s, and Sprouts.

Since joining Dry Storage in 2022, he has been at the helm of growth for the company, surpassing all sales goals each quarter while creating impactful alliances within Colorado’s food chain at every turn.

In his new role, he will continue to identify new opportunities for Dry Storage while maintaining and growing existing relationships with B2B partners, promoting the economical, social and ecological benefits of regionally grown organic regenerative grain.

“Devin’s passion for Dry Storage and milling the best flour for chefs, bakers, distillers and brewers is infectious. The way he has forged relationships for Dry Storage and on behalf of the regenerative farming mission has exceeded all of our expectations. Grain is our medium for change and we are thrilled to see what he will do as he leverages the incredible team, superlative product, and world-acclaimed hospitality platform as CEO,” says Emily Philpott, Dry Storage Board Chair.

Jamroz has taken on leadership at an exciting time for the company following The James Beard Foundation naming Dry Storage founders Kelly and Erika Whitaker as Outstanding Restaurateur in the nation last week. In his acceptance speech, Whitaker referenced their work in food system advocacy and regenerative farming in Colorado – a mission that Jamroz and Dry Storage teams continue to carry as they farm, mill, and distribute regenerative grain to their Colorado food and beverage partners.

Of his new position with Dry Storage, Jamroz said, “I could not be more excited and honored to take on this role. Many companies talk about the importance of our soil and environment but too few commit to their cause the way Dry Storage does. Every step of the process is important to us. The best part is every bag of flour or grain we sell means more wheat we plant to be grown regeneratively here in Colorado for Coloradans. The company’s founders at Blue Room and Id Est started something incredible and it is an absolute privilege to continue their mission to support our partner farmers, chefs, bakers, brewers, and distillers.”

Dry Storage will be kicking off a Series B fundraise this month which will accelerate sales, facilitate more regional production, and deepen the positive impact to Colorado’s farmlands and farmers.

For more on Dry Storage and to purchase Dry Storage Flour, please visit Drystorageco.com