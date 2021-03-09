Modern Plant Based Foods Now Distributing Products Through Birkby Food Service Ltd., One of the Largest Dairy and Ice Cream Distributors in Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant Based Foods., (CSE: MEAT) (” Modern Plant Based Foods “) or (the ” Company “), an award-winning plant-based food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its products through Birkby Food Service, one of the largest dairy distributors in Western Canada.

With over 100 years of experience, Birkby Food Service is a well-respected family owned and operated food delivery company servicing over 2,200 retail locations in over 14 regions across Western Canada. Birkby will carry the full portfolio of Modern Plant Based Foods products.

Birkby Foods works with other established brands such as Nestle, Lactalis and Coca-Cola, and more.

“We are very pleased to be working with such an established distributor group who is heavily focused in dairy. As our company’s portfolio of product offerings continues to evolve, we feel the dairy sector has a significant market share within the plant-based food space. Positioning ourselves with trusted leaders in food and dairy distribution is the logical move for our company,” states Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant Based Foods.

“Integrating our company with a group of specialists that not only understand the industry, but also our company’s products and overall direction is key to our growth and development. Working in the food sector for over a decade I cannot be more excited to work with Birkby Food Service to expand our brand in the fast-growing plant-based market,” states Chris Parkinson, Brand and Relationship Manager for Modern Plant Based Foods.

“Birkby Food Service is proudly aligned to support Modern Plant Based Foods in the distribution of its high quality 100% plant-based meat alternatives into Alberta. As a proud Canadian company Birkby Food Service provides excellent customer service spanning warehousing, distribution and logistics expertise, and even e-commerce solutions. As demand for Modern Plant Based Foods’ products grows, we are ready to do our part to meet that demand by ensuring store shelves are stocked and ready for your next memorable and nutritious meal,” stated Scott Birkby, CEO of Birkby Food Service.

About Modern Plant Based Foods

Modern Plant Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based meat products. The Company recognizes the importance of providing consumers nutritious and sustainable meat alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO’s. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using only natural 100% plant-based ingredients.

