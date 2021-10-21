Global Cheese Market (2021 to 2026) – Emergence of Plant-Based Cheese Alternatives Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN-The “Cheese Market by Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, American Cheese, and Blue Cheese), Type (Cheese Product and Cheese Powder), Source (Animal and Plant), Nature, Distribution Channel, Application, and by Region – Global Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to the report, the global cheese market size is estimated to be valued at USD 88.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 105.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The awareness regarding the health benefits of cheese is one of the key factors that is gaining consumer attention.

By nature, the conventional segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Conventional cheese is available in multiple varieties and styles crafted to meet the global consumer demand. Conventional cheese products have been around for a long time; thus, the market for the same is considered saturated. While conventional cheese has been used traditionally, the advent of organically produced cheese has generated new revenue pockets for cheese manufacturers worldwide.

