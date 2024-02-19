Nancy’s Organic Yogurt Pouches Land on Whole Foods Market Shelves Nationwide

Nancy’s new kid-friendly line debuts at Whole Foods Market, featuring organic, whole-milk yogurt pouches with less sugar and billions of live probiotics

EUGENE, Ore. – Springfield Creamery, the maker of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods, announced the launch of its first-ever line of Organic Whole Milk Yogurt Pouches. Starting this month, the pouches will be available exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide through April, then will expand to other retailers. The new 3.5-ounce, kid-friendly pouches will be available in three delicious, organic fruit and vegetable flavors: Strawberry Banana, Blueberry Spinach and Raspberry Rhubarb. Whole Foods Market will also expand its availability of Nancy’s top-selling Organic Probiotic Greek Yogurt in whole milk and nonfat, as well as Organic Probiotic Whole Milk Kefir in Blueberry, Plain and Vanilla.

The new line of Organic Whole Milk Yogurt Pouches is a first-of-its-kind product for the multi-generational family-owned Springfield Creamery based in Eugene. In 1972, Springfield Creamery was the first company in the United States to introduce probiotics to yogurt, and today the company continues to use a broad range of carefully selected probiotic strains in all its products. Nancy’s new organic yogurt pouches contain five strains of live cultures, including billions of live probiotics. Nancy’s is one of the few yogurt pouch brands that also includes prebiotics, a dietary plant fiber that can help feed the gut’s healthy bacteria.

“For over 60 years, our goal as a family has always been to get healthy, probiotic food to as many people as possible,” said Sheryl Kesey Thompson, co-owner of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods. “We are excited that the pouches allow us to put healthy, organic, probiotic yogurt in the hands of our youngest friends and family members. Formulated by our third-generation family members and taste-tested along the way by their own children, we are pleased to be offering an organic yogurt with a unique probiotic and prebiotic combination. It was important to us that the pouches be made with real fruit and vegetables, offer less sugar, and taste amazingly delicious for young and old alike.”

About Nancy’s Whole Milk Yogurt Pouch Line

The convenient, kid-friendly Organic Whole Milk Yogurt Pouches are made with organic pasture-raised milk, real organic fruits and vegetables, are Non-GMO Project Verified, and offer five strains of live cultures, including probiotics and prebiotics. With 40% less sugar than the leading kids’ yogurt, Nancy’s organic yogurt pouches are made using ingredients that do not contain gluten in a nut-free facility. The pouches are portable for on-the-go snacking, plus are easy to freeze overnight and thaw in time for lunch.

Nancy’s Organic Yogurt Pouches are available in four-pack boxes of 3.5-ounce single pouches in three flavors: Strawberry Banana, Blueberry Spinach and Raspberry Rhubarb. Each pouch contains 90 calories and four grams of fat.

About Springfield Creamery and Nancy’s Probiotic Foods

Nancy’s Probiotic Foods offers organic and natural dairy and plant-based products that help support immune and digestive health. Springfield Creamery, maker of Nancy’s Probiotic Foods, is family-owned and operated since 1960, celebrating more than 60 years of making healthy, probiotic food. Nancy’s has been praised for “its stellar taste and velvety texture” by Forbes; and chosen as one of the “best probiotic foods for your gut” by Men’s Journal. Find select products from Nancy’s Probiotic Foods in retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, Sprouts, Kroger and Safeway/Albertsons.

Find out more about Springfield Creamery’s history here.