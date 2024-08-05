Nellie’s Free Range Unveils a New Campaign Aimed at Educating Misinformed Consumers

New advertising campaign for Nellie’s Free Range Eggs is designed to empower consumers with knowledge, as an important legislative year for cage-free standards approaches

SALEM, N.H. — Nellie’s Free Range, the #1 free-range brand in the U.S. and part of the Pete & Gerry’s family, unveiled its new brand campaign, “Life’s Better Out Here,” highlighting the company’s commitment to the highest standards of animal welfare, and educating consumers on the critical differences between cage-free and free-range eggs.

The campaign features children, fueled by Nellie’s eggs, who are permitted to let their bodies (and imaginations) run free outdoors, drawing a parallel to how the brand believes hens should live. The spots highlight that while cage-free eggs might sound good, the reality is that cage-free hens barely see the sun. In stark contrast, though, Nellie’s Free Range hens roam free outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine, thus producing high-quality, delicious eggs. The campaign addresses head-on consumer confusion about labeling in the egg aisle, in particular the discrepancy between what consumers perceive about cage-free eggs versus the grim reality of that lifestyle.

“The Nellie’s ‘Life’s Better Out Here’ campaign represents a significant milestone for the brand as it reinforces our dedication to providing high-quality, ethically sourced eggs, emphasizes the benefits of Certified Humane® free-range hen care, and empowers consumers to make informed decisions at the egg shelf,” said Phyllis Rothschild, CMO at Pete & Gerry’s. “These efforts will further strengthen our position as a leader in premium eggs, especially as cage-free legislation becomes more prevalent across the country in 2025 and beyond.”

Earlier this quarter, Nellie’s also debuted a new packaging design that not only modernized the brand’s visual aesthetic, but also served as a response to extensive consumer research to more effectively communicate the tangible benefits that consumers enjoy when purchasing Nellie’s eggs. For instance, the concept of “Free Range” is defined in straightforward language on the egg carton with the phrase “Our Hens Have Free Range to Roam,” which differs significantly from the far less humane standards associated with caged and cage-free eggs.

The interior artwork of the packaging features “egg-ucational” content, designed to inform and educate consumers about the value of free-range eggs in an engaging and playful way, with links to their website for more interactive hen trivia quizzes and egg-related puns. One notable addition to the rebranded packaging is the prominent placement of the “Pete & Gerry’s Family” seal and the in-common tagline: Healthy Hens, Healthy Eggs, Healthy Planet. This aims to highlight the clear link between the Pete & Gerry’s and Nellie’s brands for consumers, reflecting the company’s leadership in premium eggs and far-reaching commitment to animal welfare, family farms, and sustainable farming practices.

For more information about the “Life’s Better Out Here” campaign, rebranding initiatives, or to inquire about Nellie’s Free Range products, please visit nelliesfreerange.com or the brand’s Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook pages.

About the Pete & Gerry’s Family of Brands

The Pete & Gerry’s family has been raising hens for generations and is committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality organic, free-range and pasture-raised eggs possible via its quality brands and products, including Pete & Gerry’s Organic®, Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised™, and Nellie’s Free Range®. Pete & Gerry’s is a values-led company dedicated to the humane treatment of animals and to supporting the livelihoods of small family farmers, each of whom follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003, the company became the first Certified Humane egg producer in the US, and in 2013 it became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status. Pete & Gerry’s believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy, natural lifestyle – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their land and income without having to resort to the unhealthy and inhumane factory-farm practices plaguing this country. To learn more, visit www.peteandgerrys.com and www.nelliesfreerange.com.