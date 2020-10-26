New $ 555M Dairy Processing Operation in St. Johns, Michigan Takes First Deliveries of Milk

ST. JOHNS – A $555-million dairy processing operation — the largest food-processing plant in Michigan — constructed on 146 acres north of the city’s downtown started taking its first deliveries of milk from the state’s dairy farms on Tuesday.

The operation includes two facilities:

MWC, a $470 million cheese plant, is a joint venture between Irish food-and-nutrition company Glanbia and two large dairy cooperative investors, the Dairy Farmers of America and Select Milk Producers. It will make cheese and whey.

