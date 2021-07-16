New Maryland State Dairy Princess, Alternate Selected to Promote at Grassroots Level

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Elizabeth Karides from the South Central region was named the 2021 Maryland State Dairy Princess, and Emily Stiles from Washington County was chosen as Alternate Maryland Dairy Princess on Wednesday, July 14, in Frederick, Md. Together, they will represent Maryland’s dairy farmers and engage consumers at the grassroots level with positive dairy messages.

Karides from Severna Park, Md., is the 16 year old daughter of Sam and Connie Karides. She is a member of the Anne Arundel 4-H Leasing Club, participates in dairy bowl, public speaking, summer camp and showing dairy cattle.

Stiles is the 16 year old daughter of Duean and Dawn Stiles from Fairplay, Md. A member of the Washington County 4-H Dairy Club, she exhibits cattle, home arts and participates in public speaking through 4-H.

Three additional contestants competed for the title including Allegany-Garrett County Dairy Princess Morgan Qualls; Frederick County Dairy Princess Shea Cencula; and Upper Chesapeake Dairy Princess Elana Waltimyer.



Outgoing Maryland Dairy Princess Ellie Feaga crowned the new team, after serving two years in the role due to the pandemic.

The pageant can be viewed on the Maryland Dairy Princess Association Facebook page, along with the contestants’ skit presentations.

ADA North East manages the New York and New Jersey dairy princess programs, and supports the programs in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia by providing funding, training and promotional resources.

For more information about the dairy princess programs in the ADA North East region, contact Reegan Domagala at rdomagala@milk4u.org.



###

Photo caption: Seated from left to right is Maryland Alternate Dairy Princess Emily Stiles and Maryland Dairy Princess Elizabeth Karides. Standing from left to right Allegany-Garrett County Dairy Princess Morgan Qualls; Upper Chesapeake Princess Elana Waltimyer; and Frederick County Dairy Princess Shea Cencula. Photos courtesy of ALH Word and Image, LLC.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.