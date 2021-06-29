Pennsylvania Bill Would Extend Expiration Dates On Milk

Legislation sponsored by a local lawmaker to change how milk can be sold is one step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 434 sponsored by Republican State Senator Elder Vogel has been approved by both the state House and Senate.

Instead of the current 17-day sell-by date after pasteurization, milk producers would be able to apply for approval from the state Department of Agriculture using periodic testing requirements and laboratory standards.

