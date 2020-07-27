Pete Spanedda Named Senior Vice President of Sales at HP Hood LLC

(Lynnfield, MA) -HP Hood LLC announced the appointment of Pete Spanedda as Senior Vice President of Sales effective August 1, 2020. This announcement follows the news of the retirement of Jim Walsh, Executive Vice President of Sales, after a successful tenure of 20 years with the company. The transitions occur as Hood seeks continued innovation and growth as the company approaches its 175th anniversary next year.

“Pete is a proven leader with a strong vision for Hood who brings more than 30 years of management experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. We believe his expertise, leadership, and passion for the business will help propel the company into the future,” says John A. Kaneb, Chairman and CEO, HP Hood LLC.

Since joining Hood as Director of Sales in 2004, and later promoted to Vice President of Sales, Spanedda’s contributions have helped triple the size of the company’s revenue to nearly $3B. In his new role, Spanedda will oversee Hood’s selling organization, along with pricing, transportation, logistics, customer service, trade marketing, and category management, among other responsibilities.

“It has been an honor to work for Hood and Hood’s ownership for nearly 16 years, and a privilege to work with Jim for nearly 25 years. Jim and I share a mutual philosophy on leadership that has allowed us both to successfully execute and continually improve the businesses we have managed throughout our careers,” says Spanedda.

Aspart of Hoods’ executive leadership team, Spanedda plans to remain focused on employee and customer satisfaction while staying true to the company’s core values.

“I am excited for what the future holds,” says Spanedda, “and I look forward to continuing to be part of the company’s ongoing success.”

ABOUT HP HOOD LLC

Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in the United States. For more than 170 years, the name Hood has been synonymous with fresh, quality products that taste great. Hood’s portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood®, Simply Smart® Milk, Heluva Good!®, Planet Oat®, LACTAID®, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze®, Hershey’s Milk & Milkshakes, and more. For more information, please visit Hood.com