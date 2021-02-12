Reima Leader Emma Aer Returns to Cheese Industry With Florida Company

Emma Aer, who has spent the past half-dozen years in New Jersey leading Finlandia Cheese’s U.S. headquarters and Reima’s regional operations, is leaving the state for a new executive job in Florida.

Aer, who had been president of Reima USA, a children’s active- and outerwear firm with American headquarters in Summit, joined Franklin Foods as CEO and president in January. The move marks a return to the cheese industry for Aer, who was CEO of Finlandia from 2014 to 2019, based out of its U.S. headquarters in Parsippany.

“I’m honored and excited to join Franklin Foods, and look forward to working with the team to continue creating value for our customers while generating sustainable growth,” she said in a prepared statement.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: ROI NJ