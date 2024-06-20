Rians Launches Celebrated Products in the U.S. Market

Artisan of French Taste – Family Owned Since 1901 – To Debut Flagship Crème Brûlée, Chocolate Mousse, and Chocolate Crème at Summer Fancy Food Show

New York, New York — Celebrated French Dairy Farms Rians, family-owned and operated since 1901, announced it will launch six iconic desserts for the first time in the U.S. Market at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York. The flavorful products use fresh, all–natural cow milk and quality ingredients from exclusive dairy farm partners, bringing an authentic taste of the country’s beloved desserts to the American market. The company’s flagship Crème Brûlée product is the top selling dessert in supermarkets in France.

The products, crafted in France, include:

The Vanille Bourbon de Madagascar Crème Brûlée uses a traditional, oven-baked, time-tested recipe, which includes five ingredients: 100% Made in France, fresh, natural milk, free-range eggs, Vanille Bourbon de Madagascar, cream, and sugar.

The French Cinnamon Crème Brûlée features the sweet and woody notes of cinnamon.

The French Orange Blossom Crème Brûlée adds orange blossom’s aerial and floral notes.

The French Chocolate Mousse is twisting decadent chocolate chips with an iconic mousse.

The Chocolate Cream Orange combines the tangy notes of an orange coulis with an intense, luscious chocolate cream.

The Chocolate Cream Raspberry features a smooth chocolate cream resting upon a layer of raspberry coulis.

“With Rians Desserts a staple of French tables, we are thrilled to bring a time-honored, traditional taste of France to the United States,” said Gaelle Launay, Managing Director, Triballat Rians Group. “After a soft launch at a popular warehouse chain, we are ready to expand our reach, with a strong focus on the Northeast and Midwest, working to partner with retailers to provide French excellence, authenticity, and art-de-vivre to consumers tables direct from their local supermarket.”

Rians began in 1901 when Désiré and Francine Triballat settled on a little farm in Rians, a charming village in the middle of the verdant French countryside near the iconic city of Sancerre, a hundred miles south of Paris. In 1952, grandson Hubert took over the family farm, naming it Rians and making it a household name for its excellence in French desserts. Hugues Triballat, Hubert’s son, took over the company in 1996 and still leads it today, keeping it 100% family owned.

“Preserving and nurturing this delicious legacy is a pillar of the Rians brand, including developing close and trustful relationships with 450 independent dairy farmers in France,” added Hugues Triballat. “With the quality of milk being the key ingredient in all our desserts, we collect fresh milk within a 100-mile radius of our factory, handling all processing steps in-house. This attention to detail in our ingredients, coupled with the magic of our pastry specialists’ work perfecting methods and recipes that are centuries old, truly allows us to offer a superior product that shows our deep respect for the art of French patisserie.”

Shipped in newly designed U.S. branded, elegant glass jars, the products are sold in the refrigerated section of retailers in 3.5-ounce (Crème Brûlée), 3.2-ounce (Mousse) and 4.4-ounce (Crème) containers.

For additional information on Rians and its products, visit https://www.rians.us/.

Rians will sample its products at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in Booth #861.

