Heinen’s Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Pecans in Heinen’s Tuscan Salad Bowls

Heinen’s of Warrensville Heights, OH is voluntarily recalling Heinen’s Tuscan Salad Bowls, due to the possibility that it may contain undeclared Pecans. While no reports of injury have occurred, out of an abundance of caution people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Pecans should avoid this product.

Heinen’s Tuscan Salad Bowls were distributed in OH and in IL through Heinen’s retail Locations.

The containers are sold by weight, and the affected batch will have a UPC of 2-08888- 40849-3 and a Sell By Date of 06.02.24

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Pecans was distributed in Tuscan Salad Bowls that did not reveal the presence of additional allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates that this was isolated to a single distributed Sell By Date of 6/2/2024

If you have purchased this product, please discard it and return to your local Heinen’s for a full refund. If you have any additional questions, please contact our Customer Relations team at 1-855-475-2300 Ext. 2337 or via email at consumeraffairs@heinens.com.