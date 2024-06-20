J.E. Russell Produce Ltd. Mourns Loss of Marco Corbo, VP of Sales and Operations

J.E. Russell Produce Ltd. Is deeply saddened and distraught with grief to report that our beloved of Marco Andrea Corbo passed on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the young age of 46 years. Beloved father of Juliano and Bianca, beloved son of Vincenzo and Filomena. Dear brother to Domenic (Vanessa) and Francesco. He was hardworking and dedicated to his family. His gentle and modest nature will be missed dearly.

Marco worked for J.E. Russell Produce for 28 years. He was loyal, dedicated and played a crucial role in the success of the business. Marco was liked and loved by many friends. He, with his great personality made a difference in so many people’s lives. He cared for everyone’s wellbeing and worked so hard to make it happen for J.E. Russell Produce and all our employees. All of us have lived a better life through our experiences with our beloved Marco and that is how he will be forever remembered. God bless Marco!

A small recollection from Hutch Morton

Marco began work at J.E. Russell Produce when he was 18, after graduating high school. He already had been working with Russell Produce through his father Vince’s trucking company, Falconcrest. Marco would load and unload trucks arriving at Pearson International Airport and deliver to the terminal.

Marco began his career at J.E. Russell, like so many, as a dock worker. He rose up the ranks in the Operations side of the business ultimately being responsible for all receiving, shipping, QC and logistics. Marco was an able leader of men and all of his workers had a deep respect for him. He always took good care of the people under his charge and elevated many in to new roles as he mentored them. Marco wore many hats at the company, and ultimately rose up to become the VP of Sales and Operations, and the category buyer for berries. Marco was beloved by customers who came to visit him daily to eat, have a warm drink and conduct business.

Marco contributed so much to the company beyond the blood sweat and tears. He was a key personality that built up the Russell team that works as a family. Marco will never be replaced because it was his big heart that attracted employees, customers, vendors and even competitors to come be with him every day and to share the experience of the Ontario Food Terminal.

Visitation will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Saturday, June 22, 2024 and Sunday, June 23, 2024 from 2-5 & 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.) on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Private cremation to follow.