Brighter Bites Raises $25,000 With Lakeview Farms

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, partners with Lakeview Farms, a leading manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, salsa, hummus and specialty products, to host “Peppers with a Purpose” at IDDBA’s 60th tradeshow to raise funds and awareness for the nonprofit’s mission.

The event included a spinning wheel of different peppers ranging from mild to hot, which each participant had to spin the wheel and take a bite of the pepper selected. Additionally, the hotter the pepper, the more money that was raised for Brighter Bites, which totaled $25,000 at the end of the event.

“To support Brighter Bites, we invited hundreds of individuals to our booth at the Houston IDDBA show, to join us in raising funds,” said Tom Davis, CEO of Lakeview Farms. “Fresh and healthy food is our world and raising $25,000 to put fresh food into the homes of people who need it most, is meaningful to us. We’re proud to partner with Brighter Bites!”

Furthermore, Fresh Cravings, Rojo’s and La Mexicana Salsa – brands under the Lakeview Farms parent company – highlighted the “Salsabrate The Good” campaign, which shares the stories of like-minded organizations in communities served to make a positive impact together. Brighter Bites was featured in one of the videos, showcasing its mission to support under-resourced communities by providing fresh produce and nutrition education. Click HERE to view the video.

“Partnerships like the one we’ve created with Lakeview Farms and their brands enables our work to come to life and get fresh food into the hands of children and families faster than if we were doing it alone,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “At the end of the day, it’s all about the industry working together to better the eating habits and consumption of fresh food among consumers, and we are so grateful to be doing this work with Lakeview Farms.”

To learn more about becoming a corporate sponsor through product or financial donations, visit brighterbites.org or contact Director of Strategy and Partnerships, Amy Priebe, at amy.priebe@brighterbites.org. To stay informed on additional ways to support the organization, follow Brighter Bites on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, or YouTube.

A bout Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to prevent obesity and achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than one million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Las Cruces, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, Southwest Florida, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.

About Lakeview Farms, LLC

Lakeview Farms, LLC, is a leading manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, salsa, hummus and specialty products, marketing products under several brands including La Mexicana, Tabla Fresca Farmstand, Senor Rico, Rojo’s, Tribe, Salads of the Sea, Italian Rose, The Cheesecake Factory At Home and Fresh Creations. Learn more about Lakeview Farms, LLC, by visiting www.lakeviewfarms.com or calling (800) 755-9925.

About Fresh Cravings®

Fresh Cravings is the fastest growing national brand across refrigerated salsa, hummus, and creamy dips, sold in more than 11,000 retail locations. We ‘Crave Goodness’ in all that we do, from creating elevated recipes to giving back to our communities. We believe that snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. Fresh Cravings launched in 2015, with a line of refrigerated salsas, and as an answer to the dull, jarred salsa blends found in center store, we made ours with vine-ripened tomatoes and crisp vegetables that are never cooked or pasteurized. We are known for authentic-tasting chilled salsas and flavor-filled hummus, along with unique plant-based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. Our dips consistently outperform the competition on purchase intent and preference in double-blind sensory testing. Fresh Cravings is part of Lakeview Farms, a leading manufacturer of fresh and convenient dips, desserts, and specialty products. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About La Mexicana

Since La Mexicana’s creation, it has produced authentic, Mexican-style salsas made with the finest hand-picked, farm-fresh ingredients. We source our vegetables from farms located just minutes from our kitchens, then chop, blend, season and pack our salsas in 48 hours to ensure the freshest products a. We are proud to partner with leading retail and foodservice customers to provide both La Mexicana branded and private label salsas in various sizes and packaging to meet their needs. Consumers can find La Mexicana salsas in the refrigerated deli case in grocery retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco, Albertsons, Wakefern and many others. For more information, please visit www.lamexicanasalsas.com.

About Rojo’s

Rojo’s was born back in 1985 when some friends in Los Angeles couldn’t find the kind of authentic layer dips they loved at the grocery store. Realizing that authenticity is always more appetizing, they decided to make their own using a time-honored family recipe brought over from Mexico. Dips are made fresh daily in small batches using premium, fresh-cut ingredients and a cold-process method for maximum flavor and quality. Ingredients still come direct from local growers. Rojo’s is available in the refrigerated deli case in grocery retailers including Walmart, Safeway, Kroger, Albertson’s, Ralph’s, Stater Bros., Winco, Costco and Sam’s Club stores. For additional information, please visit www.rojosdips.com.