Honeybear Brands Offers Year-Round Organic Supply Assurance

Quality Tree Fruit for Health and Eco-Focused Shoppers

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear® Brands’ dual hemisphere growing strategy is delivering fresh organic apples and pears to retail customers, ensuring they can deliver on increased shopper demand for organic fruits. A strong overall volume in Washington, coupled with fresh picked crop arriving now from their Southern Hemisphere orchards, keep discriminating consumers satisfied with year round organic product availability. This, along with the debut of Organic Pazazz, make Honeybear an excellent resource for a complete organic program.

Visit Honeybear Brands in booth #917 at the Organics Produce Show in Monterey, California, July 10-11. Discover cart-stopping packaging and learn about Honeybear’s innovation and sustainability efforts.

“Honeybear Brands is delivering on growing organic demand with our offering of the key apple and pear varieties, including fresh Honeycrisp from the southern hemisphere, critical to retailers’ mix of product offerings. We know good quality organic apples and pears can wane over the summer which is why our Southern Hemisphere crops are vital to refreshing the organic supply and ensuring year-round flavor and availability,” said Don Roper, vice president sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “Likewise, our Pazazz variety has a strong consumer following and this late season apple now provides shoppers with an exciting, big flavor organic experience. It was a successful first season and we look forward to a growing supply of organic Pazazz and other varieties of distinction.”

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market is expected to reach 46.19 billion this year and grow at a rate of 10.21% to reach 75.11 billion by 2029. And the percentage of organic apples is growing. According to the Organic Produce Network, the 2023/24 crop produced more than 19.5 million cartons of organic apples, representing about 14 percent of the overall apple crop. With demand increasing steadily each year, supply assurance is of the utmost importance for retailers.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a multi-generational grower, marketer and developer of premium conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries responsibly producing fruit from the finest growing regions in the world. State of the art packing facilities strategically located from coast to coast uniquely position the company to provide packed to order product fresher, faster. That, coupled with a market leading import program insures seamless supply assurance year-round. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products.

For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com .Please contact your Honeybear representative for more information. Honeybear® is a trademark of Wescott Agri Products.